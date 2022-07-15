The Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development launched its OK Go!: 40 Days to Kindergarten campaign on June 30 to better prepare parents and students who are new to early childhood education.
GOPED is a collaboration between the Public Life Foundation and the Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence.
“(OK Go!) is a digital tool parents can use for free to help get their child ready for kindergarten,” said Joe Berry, executive director of the Public Life Foundation. “We have noticed that parents are the child’s first and most important teacher.”
The campaign has 40 days worth of activities — released daily — leading up to the first day of kindergarten.
The Prichard Committee conducted a landscape analysis for GOPED and found that 49% of students in Owensboro were not prepared for kindergarten, and the percentage was higher for those who are in economically disadvantaged situations.
“Early childhood education, and childcare issues at large, are increasingly coming to the forefront of conversation, and I think the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of those issues up,” Berry said. “The ages from birth to five years old are important for child brain development, and it’s great to see the community rally around this issue and pay more attention to this time in a child’s life.”
Berry said GOPED is making an effort to make sure they are reaching all children.
“The circumstances to which you’re born should not determine someone’s potential in life,” he said.
GOPED has partnered with Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools in getting the word out on the OK Go! campaign.
“Early childhood education is vital to the success of students in the classroom throughout their entire lives,” OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said. “We are thrilled that the Public Life Foundation and the Pritchard Committee have partnered to make access to information even easier for our families of students entering kindergarten.”
Constant said the OK Go! campaign provides quick, easy to understand tips for parents as they prepare their children to enter kindergarten.
“This is a vital step to ensuring the students in our community are ready for their first day of school and hit the ground running without any delays,” he said. “Parents who have already registered their child for kindergarten should have received a postcard in the mail with information on how to access the tools OK Go! provides.”
Matt Robbins, superintendent for DCPS, said the district has been a proud partner in the work of GOPED from the beginning.
“We know that early learning is fundamental for future success of students, and Daviess County is fortunate to have so many organizations and individuals involved in supporting this important work,” he said. “It is fantastic to see the community come together to support local students on their road to kindergarten through OK Go!”
Robbins said OK Go! is not only connecting families to tips and tools, but also building additional connections to the school systems and community as a whole.
“The overall message for this campaign is beyond stressing the importance of kindergarten readiness,” Berry said. “Any work a parent can do to engage with their child’s learning and education will have an impact long term. We want to make sure parents are going to be excited and engage with their child entering kindergarten.”
For more information on the OK Go! campaign, visit https://okgo.tips or visit the GOPED Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreaterOwensboroPartnershipED.
