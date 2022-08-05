A day after learning the new Daviess County Middle School would not be completed by opening day on Aug. 10, Principal Kelly Skeens was busy making sure the old building would be ready for students.
Skeens was optimistic, saying students should be prepared for business as usual.
“Students will still be dropped off at the gym doors, and we are still planning on having a pep rally on the first day,” she said in an interview Thursday evening. “Our school theme this year was ‘Excellence Under Construction,’ and we will keep that theme at the old building.”
Skeens admitted to being disappointed that the new building is not complete, but that quickly turned to excitement for the challenge ahead.
“It’s a little disappointing, but we’ve all rallied together to make this work,” she said.
In a note to parents Wednesday, Skeens said that Infinite Campus will be updated to reflect new room numbers and students will get new schedules on the first day of school.
Staff members were moving boxes back into the old DCMS building Thursday, and all of the classrooms were cleaned.
“We should have everything put back by midday (Friday), including having working internet,” she said. “Teachers will be ready to start working in their classrooms.”
As work progresses on the new building, school officials will continue meeting to discuss the logistics of the eventual move, Skeens said.
“It’s a good situation that the new building will be completed by the time we are ready to transition,” she said.
Skeens said she is amazed at how quickly everything has come together since the announcement was made Wednesday.
State and local inspectors were present at the new DCMS facility Tuesday but were unable to inspect a majority of the building because it was incomplete. Between that and several meetings with Danco Construction on Wednesday, it was decided the new building would not be ready for the start of school.
“Danco’s current analysis of the remaining scope of work and subsequent local and state inspections presents a new picture,” Robbins said Wednesday. “It is now apparent that it is in the best interest of our students and staff to begin the year at the old DCMS location.”
Robbins cited “significant material delays” as the main reason why the new building will not be ready by Aug. 10.
“It was known for some time that the initial deadline would result in minor inconveniences for a short period,” Robbins said Wednesday. “Final construction that did not impact instruction was slated to be completed immediately following the start of school.”
Robbins said Danco Construction leadership “repeatedly assured” DCPS that the building would be ready by the initial date.
The goal to open the new school is now early- to mid-September, and the worst-case scenario would be when students return from fall break in October.
“To minimize disruption, our new goal is to complete all school construction, in full, prior to moving in,” Wednesday’s statement said. “With this additional scope of work, move-in is anticipated no later than Fall Break. It is possible that we may be able to move ahead of this date once construction is fully complete.”
Robbins said it is a “time-consuming challenge” to move an entire staff, school furnishings, equipment and school food service items in a short turnaround.
“If it becomes feasible for us to move in earlier, we will communicate those changes with staff and families,” he said.
DCPS also put out a statement Thursday that said:
“Logistics planning for the move will be an ongoing process, and we do not have any specifics to share at this time. Our top-notch maintenance and computer ops teams are working at incredible pace to address any facility needs at the old location for the start of the year.”
