A group of local investors — Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC — has bought the old Macy’s property at Towne Square Mall for $1.25 million.
Jim Estes, spokesman for the group, said, “We’re willing to do whatever the city wants out there.”
Macy’s announced in January that it was pulling out of Owensboro, leaving the 80,000-square-foot anchor location empty.
Estes said the local group began working to buy the store and the seven acres that Macy’s owned there.
“We were fortunate to get with the right people at Macy’s,” he said. “They became very easy to work with. And it was a very good price.”
The property was assessed at $1.5 million this year, Rachel Pence Foster, Daviess County property valuation administrator, said Wednesday.
Mayor Tom Watson said the project will require “some government help. It’ll need to be remodeled for indoor sports. But I couldn’t be happier. I’m excited that we’re keeping it in local hands.”
In December, Jack Wells, Matt Hayden and others bought the 35-acre mall site from Kohan Retail Investment for $5.15 million.
The sale did not include the Macy’s property, which the retail chain owned separately from the mall.
Ed Ray, spokesman for the mall’s ownership, said, “We’re very excited about the prospect of local ownership having control of that space. It has a lot of potential.”
He said the mall’s owners like the idea of the redevelopment of the property for something other than retail.
“There’s room out there for retail and other businesses,” Ray said. “We’re excited for the mall and for the community.”
In 2018, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau approved a $12,500 contract with Pinnacle Indoor Sports of Louisville for a study of the community’s needs for sports facilities.
It recommended, among other things, that a 60,000-square-foot indoor sports facility be built.
The study suggested that an indoor facility have four hard-floor courts, with room for basketball, volleyball, archery and any other sport that could be played indoors.
The Owensboro Convention Center was originally to be used for sports as well as conventions and trade shows.
But, for the most part, that didn’t happen.
CVB officials have had their eyes on the mall for two years.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said Wednesday, “I’m looking forward to hearing more.”
Estes said the Macy’s building meets the height requirement for indoor sports and is larger than the study recommended.
He said a lot of people think Frederica Street is becoming a “ghost town.”
“But it’s equally viable with Kentucky 54 — maybe more so,” Estes said. “People on the west side of town will stop on Frederica before going to Kentucky 54.”
Estes said the seven acres includes parking and room to either expand the old Macy’s building or to create outdoor sports facilities there.
The group that bought the old Macy’s building is the same group that bought the old Owensboro G.E. Motors Plant at 3301 Old Hartford Road three years ago.
That property includes 95.92 acres with 427,000 square feet under roof.
Estes said, “They own property all over the globe, specializing in warehouses.”
He said that almost all of the 427,000 square feet has been leased.
Tenants include a waste management company, a plumbing supply company, Glenmore Distillery, International Paper, UniFirst and Aleris.
Estes said the facility is like cubicles in an office building, where space can be increased or contracted depending on the tenant’s needs.
The only name on the Owensboro Indoor Sports’ filing with the state is Antonis Panayi, who also the incorporator for 54 Auto Mall and PGP Exotic Auto Sales and the organizer for Thekla’s Rentals and Freddy Mack Realtors.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.