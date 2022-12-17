A few years ago, banks were building branches everywhere.
But with the increasing popularity of online banking, now many of those branches are being closed.
In 2005, there were 49 banking centers — main offices and branches — in town.
This year, there are 32.
And another is about to go.
Old National Bank said this week that it plans to close its Southtown branch next spring.
Wade Jenkins, Owensboro market president for Old National, said, “We routinely review our banking center locations to ensure that they are distributed in a way that meet our clients’ needs and banking preferences.”
He said, “The current banking centers closely align with the client traffic patterns and are located at 123 W. Fourth St., next to City Hall and Kentucky 54 in front of Walmart.”
Once the Southtown branch is closed, Jenkins said, the ATM there will remain operational until the building is sold.
More from this section
He said, “Old National is committed to Daviess County and Owensboro and will continue to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of mobile, digital and brick-and-mortar banking needs of our customers.”
In the past two years, U.S. Bank closed its Wesleyan Park Plaza branch at 2810 Frederica St., BB&T closed its Wesleyan Park Plaza branch at 2800 Frederica St. and South Central Bank closed its branch at 300 Southtown Blvd.
First United Bank & Trust entered the Owensboro market in March of 2021 with a branch at 3012 W. Parrish Ave.
That was Old National’s first Owensboro location in 2000.
It closed in 2020.
First United recently opened its second location here at 2800 Frederica St. — the former BB&T location.
CNBC says that 2,927 branches closed nationally in 2021.
And the National Community Reinvestment Coalition says that 7,500 closed between 2017 and 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.