The former Raines Shoe Hospital building at 333 Frederica St. will be razed to make way for a parking lot.
The Owensboro Historic Preservation Board unanimously approved that plan by Marty Walker on Wednesday.
“It’s a shame to replace a building with a parking lot,” Ted Lolley, the board’s chairman said. “But there’s not much left of this one.”
Walker had told the board last month that he wanted to buy both that building and the three-story building next door at 335 Frederica, which most recently housed the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross.
He said he plans to renovate the larger building, which was erected in 1893, at an estimated cost of $300,000.
Both buildings were sold last month to MW Parrish LLC for $200,000.
Walker said he wants to create space for two businesses in the taller building and create a new entrance on the side facing the new parking lot.
The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office’s records say the Raines building was erected in 1906.
Messenger-Inquirer files say Victor Matthews had a barbershop there that year.
But Raines Shoe Hospital was there from 1941 until Don Raines’ death in 2016.
The board delayed its vote to approve the demolition by a month because its rules say that before a historic building downtown can be razed, it needs to be surveyed by an architect or engineer.
Walker did that and the board approved the request.
It also approved a plan by the owners of a building at 225 St. Ann St. to remove part of the rear of that building that is deteriorating.
