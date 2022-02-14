Old U.S. 60 East facing retail challenges

Back in the late 1940s, Wyndall Smith opened what may have been the county’s first shopping center — Wyndall’s Super Shopping Center — on what was then U.S. 60 East.
By today’s standards, it wasn’t that super.
It featured a grocery store and a hardware store.
But it brought large numbers of shoppers out from Owensboro.
In 1955, Smith added Wyndall’s Wonder Whip, a drive-in featuring soft drinks, hamburgers and ice cream, next door.
It was also a hit.
In 1965, Smith opened the current Wyndall’s Shopping Center on what’s now Kentucky 144 at the intersection with Pleasant Valley Road.
It was anchored by one of his grocery stores and, three years later, a King’s Department Store — a national chain that went under in 1984.
The center had 11 stores back then.
Commerce Plaza opened in 1982 on U.S. 60 East beside what was then the U.S. 60 bypass.
It featured a McDonald’s restaurant out front, a Kroger grocery and Heck’s Department store.
That national chain also went under — in 1990.
Rural King took its place in 1996.
But it built a new store behind the shopping center in 2014.
Peddlers Mall took over the site in 2015.
And in 2020, T&T Vendor Mall took over the 50,000-square-foot building.
Gateway to OwensboroThe old U.S. 60 East was the eastern gateway to Owensboro.
Shady Rest, a barbecue restaurant, had opened out there in the mid-1930s, capturing the business from people on their way to town as well as people from all over Daviess County and the region.
These days, it’s mostly an industrial corridor with more than 30 businesses, at least four churches, seven local government properties including the Daviess County Detention Center, one U.S. government building (Coast Guard) and more than 55 homes.
But it hasn’t been attracting national retailers in recent years.
Was that caused by the state extending what used to be the U.S. 60 bypass in 2014 and moving U.S. 60 over there while making the old road a state highway?
“U.S. 60 East was in a down cycle before U.S. 60 was moved,” Jay Velotta, a local Realtor, said recently. “There’s not a lot of commercial development. It’s more of an industrial corridor. A lot of retail has been repurposed as flea markets. But it still generates traffic. It’s probably not going to develop more. There’s not a lot of land left out there.”
“I don’t think the reduction of traffic on old U.S. 60 is hurting it,” Blake Hayden of The Blake Hayden Group of Realtors said recently. “That’s sometimes better. It just feels more industrial than commercial. Moving the traffic hasn’t gutted demand.”
Brian Howard, executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, said, “I would imagine that the bypass relocation had a lot to do with it. That had to have hurt.”
He said he isn’t hearing anything from developers and companies that are looking for Owensboro locations about the Kentucky 144 area.
Business still good
T.A. Smith, an owner of Wyndall’s Shopping Center, which his father built, says business out there is a lot better than some people think.
“We took over TraderBakers (in 2017) and moved Consumers Mall in,” he said. “There’s 62,000 square feet in there, and it’s 98% full.”
Between 200 and 300 vendors have booths there, selling a variety of things, Smith said.
He said two national chains — Half Priced Bargains and Gimme A $5 — have moved into the center.
And Gimme A $5, Smith said, “had the best opening they’ve ever had.
“We’ve been fortunate. The hospital helps us because many people turn onto Pleasant Valley Road beside us to go to the hospital.”
Moving U.S. 60, Smith said, “didn’t hurt us at all.
“We took over the center in the ‘80s, and we’re in the best shape we’ve ever been in. There’s still a lot of traffic. There’s been nothing but improvements. We draw people from a wide area. I really do feel fortunate.”
But retail growth these days is all in the Kentucky 54 area and along Frederica Street.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
