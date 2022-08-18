OJ Oleka, president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU) and former deputy treasurer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Owensboro Rotary Club meeting on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Oleka gave Rotarians four different life stories related to his experience with power, pain, promise and purpose.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.