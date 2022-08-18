OJ Oleka, president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU) and former deputy treasurer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Owensboro Rotary Club meeting on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Oleka gave Rotarians four different life stories related to his experience with power, pain, promise and purpose.
His story of power began with his mission to end generational poverty across the nation, and he was able to accomplish the first step of that goal during his time as deputy treasurer through financial literacy in Kentucky schools.
HB132, which passed on April 2, 2018, said the state is required to have a financial literacy course as a high school graduation requirement beginning with the class of 2024.
“This was a position of power that I was in,” Oleka said. “If you can teach kids how money works and how it moves, you can effectively change their lives, particularly low-income kids.”
Oleka’s mission to end generational poverty came through the story of his father, who grew up in deep poverty in Nigeria before coming to the United States with Oleka’s mother.
Transitioning into his story of pain, Oleka touched on the death of his father.
“The local hospital called to tell me my father had a massive stroke and my family was faced with making one of the most difficult decisions that we’ve ever had to make in life,” he said. “This is a story of pain.”
Oleka’s story of promise began in 2020 after the deaths of people of color, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. One of his friends sent him a message saying they needed to do something to help combat racial injustice.
He and his friend began a coalition called AntiRacism Kentucky in response to what was happening across the country.
“We wanted to come together to figure out how we can end any vestige of institutional racism, as we understand it, through state policy in Kentucky,” Oleka said. “This is a story of promise; this idea of potential.”
Oleka’s last story of leadership of purpose involved a student he taught in North St. Louis. The student was voted class president in 7th grade and fought for the school to have a dance, something it had never had before.
The student successfully secured the dance for her classmates, and Oleka said she would “cruise through re-election” because of that. He said he saw purpose in her and couldn’t wait to see what the student would do later in life.
Ten years down the road, Oleka said the student was suffocated under the weight she couldn’t control, and she was not living up to the purpose he knew she had.
“For me, that became unconscionable,” he said. “Because she didn’t have the same opportunities I had, or my dad had, she is now going to live a life that is not as fulfilling as it ought to have been ....
“This is a policy choice. I have to end generational poverty in the United States.”
