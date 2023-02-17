Owensboro native and musician Kevin “K.O.” Olusola will be honored as a member of the three-time Grammy Award-winning a capella group Pentatonix with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to a press release from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the group will receive the 2,748th star, which will be between Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Etta James and Grammy and Tony Award-winning composer Cole Porter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.