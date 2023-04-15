The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is featured on a full-page advertisement in the latest edition of Smithsonian Magazine.
The ad is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Tourism.
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director, said the department’s special marketing team launched a program last year that highlights specific spots of interest in Kentucky.
“The Kentucky Department of Tourism visited the museum and did a photo essay,” Hood said. “It was the museum’s turn for the piece to be featured.”
The goal of the program is to promote tourism in Kentucky, Hood said.
“The Owensboro museum is the second largest fine arts museum in the state,” she said. “That gives us a one-up over many of the smaller ones.”
The Smithsonian Magazine is an international publication and is the official magazine of the Smithsonian Institute.
“It’s pretty much like the Bible of the museum industry,” Hood said. “This is a sensational opportunity for Owensboro.”
Hood said the advertisement comes at a “good time” for the museum.
“We’re wrapping up our fundraising campaign, where we are trying to raise $2 million for two of our historic buildings,” she said. “We are $100,000 away from reaching our goal.”
The goal is expected to be reached by the middle of this year, Hood said.
“We had a donor come forward and pledge $100,000 matching between now and July,” she said. “I think it’ll give the campaign a boost.”
Hood said the buildings were built in 1859 and 1906, respectively.
“They’re in constant need of repair and maintenance,” she said. “But right now we are pausing work on those to do some major maintenance.”
Hood said the museum is looking to replace windows in the Carnegie building and replace signage, have new landscaping and install a new entrance to the Frederica Street building.
“We have some extensive remodeling happening,” she said. “We expect them to be complete by the middle to end of the year.”
