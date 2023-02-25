The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held a meet and greet with Thressa DeGrandchamp on Friday as part of the “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival” festivities.
DeGrandchamp, at the age of five, was the subject of Owensboro native and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, Moneta Sleet Jr.’s, photo titled “Street Scene.” She is now 75 years old.
“I am so honored and it such a joy and a pleasure to be before you today,” DeGrandchamp said. “I am the sixth child and fifth daughter of Walter and Bonnie McNeal. My father was a coal miner, and I am the subject of Mr. Sleet’s photograph.”
DeGrandchamp said she believes Sleet saw something in her during the time he captured her, barefooted in an alley.
“Ten years after that photo was taken, I was one of the first African-Americans to desegregate the white high school in West Virginia,” she said. “Ten years after that, I was the first African-American executive secretary to work in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of General Counsel.”
During her speech at the meet and greet, DeGrandchamp said the focus of the event still needed to be on Sleet, not her.
“I am so honored to be able to be here to celebrate Mr. Sleet,” she said. “I’m the subject, and I’m honored for that.”
On meeting Sleet’s family, who were present during the meet and greet, DeGrandchamp said she felt overwhelmed and like she was at a family reunion.
“I felt very close to Mr. Sleet all of my life even though I never knew him,” she said. “I absolutely had a quite connection and I’m just so sorry I wasn’t able to meet him when he was still here.”
Sleet’s photo of DeGrandchamp can be found at the museum, along with a Messenger-Inquirer article from 1997 called “The Little Girl from Blue Heaven” about DeGrandchamp, written by Keith Lawrence, retired reporter, and Bob Bruck, former photographer and retired city editor.
Lawrence and Bruck, who were in attendance at the museum on Friday, traveled to West Virginia in 1997 to visit DeGrandchamp for the article.
“They treated us like family when we came up there,” Bruck said. “They were so gracious and welcoming. That’s what I mostly remember from the trip.”
Searching for her former home, the three of them came across an apple tree, the same tree DeGrandchamp had been picking apples from the day Sleet photographed her.
“The grass around her home place was still green and there weren’t any weeds in it,” Lawrence said. “It was more than an interview. It was her looking for her childhood.”
Bruck said there were many hoops he had to jump through before getting in contact with DeGrandchamp, from speaking with mailmen to contacting the county she grew up in for record information.
Finally he was able to find a way through the board of education in her hometown.
“From the beginning, I thought it was not going to happen,” Bruck said. “The whole time I was searching, trying to locate her, I didn’t think it was going to work out and I thought I’d eventually reach a dead end. It was a one in a million shot.”
