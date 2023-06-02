The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will offer its annual free art camps, with the first in the series scheduled June 6 to June 9 for ages 6 to 15.

The “Fabulous Fotography” camp will offer experiences in a variety of media and will be led by local artists and educators. The camp theme is designed to interpret the current exhibition, “Soft Focus: William Russell Young III & Photography Masters” — a showcase of more than 70 works of art by some of Kentucky’s most accomplished photographers.

