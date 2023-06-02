The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will offer its annual free art camps, with the first in the series scheduled June 6 to June 9 for ages 6 to 15.
The “Fabulous Fotography” camp will offer experiences in a variety of media and will be led by local artists and educators. The camp theme is designed to interpret the current exhibition, “Soft Focus: William Russell Young III & Photography Masters” — a showcase of more than 70 works of art by some of Kentucky’s most accomplished photographers.
Students will explore subjects such as digital photography, two-dimensional design, cyanotype and photo-collage inspired by images in the current exhibition.
Classes will take place in the museum’s Ryan Sculpture Park and in ArtLand, the museum’s interactive art studio.
Selected works from the camp will be chosen for display later in the summer in the museum’s Waymond O. Morris Young at Art Gallery.
Morning sessions are scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. for ages 6 to 10 and afternoon sessions are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 11 to 15.
The camps are sponsored by the Owensboro Grain Company.
Registration for the “Fabulous Fotography” camps can be completed by calling 270-685-3181 or emailing info@omfa.us.
