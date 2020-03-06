Registration is now open for two of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s spring and summer camps.
The first camp will take place during spring break from March 31 through April 3 for children ages 6 to 15. The camp, titled Learn from a Pro, will feature instruction from many regional educators and artists, including Brian Murphy and Ann Bruner.
Some of the instructors are currently involved with the Owensboro Art Guild’s 58th exhibition that will still be on display at the museum during the camp.
Campers will also have the chance to take a guided tour through that exhibition, according to Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director.
Campers will be creating two- and three-dimensional pieces during the camp.
“So not only will they be having hands-on activities, they also will be learning from some of the artists in the exhibition and will be exposed to works by professional practicing artists,” Hood said.
The second camp will take place from June 2-5 and will complement the fourth annual RiverArtes competition, which is the museum’s project semi-annual project to add art pieces to Owensboro’s downtown public art collection. Hood said RiverArtes is a nice asset.
During that camp, kids will be creating a piece of public art in Ryan Park.
Both of these camps are free as a result of Owensboro Grain underwriting the projects, Hood said.
“We do reserve a portion of the seats for the social service agencies,” Hood said. “It’s really a wonderful community service that Owensboro Grain enables us to present.”
The remaining seats are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is required for the camps, and to register, call the museum at 270-685-3181 or send an email to info@omfa.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
