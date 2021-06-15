The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will be offering free art camps this summer, the first of which will take place June 29-July 2.
During the first camp, Flexi Plexi, students will be using glass and plexiglass as an art medium, and will be instructed and led by local artists and educators to create pieces. Flexi Plexi is meant to interpret the museum’s current exhibition, Glorious Glass.
Selected student works from the camp will be chosen for display later in the summer in the museum’s Waymond O. Morris Young At Art Gallery.
The second camp will take place from July 23-July 30, and it titled In The Open Air. This camp will take place during the museum’s annual Bronze Buffalo Festival, which includes an “en plein air” painting event.
Campers will participate in en plein air — or painting outdoors — while being taught by regional artists who will come to Owensboro for the Buffalo Festival.
Both camps are available for students ages 6 through 15, and will take place in the museum’s Ryan Sculpture Park and in ArtLand, the museum’s interactive art studio. Both camps also offer two sessions, with students ages 6-10 in the morning session from 9 to 11 a.m., and students ages 11-15 in the afternoon sessions that run from 1 to 3 p.m.
Meals will be provided to campers at no cost through a partnership with local school system summer food service programs. Students who are enrolled in the morning sessions can arrive 30 minutes early and receive breakfast.
These camps are provided at no cost to students thanks to a grant from Owensboro Grain, Hood said.
Another significance about the camps is that a number of seats are held for students who participate in social service agencies such as Girls Inc., the Neblett Center and the Mary Kendall Home.
“This is a wonderful educational service to the children of the region to be able to come and receive this kind of instruction free,” Hood said. “Instruction is given by local artists and educators, and a very qualified staff, so it is a great advantage that Owensboro Grain is providing us and offering to the community’s kids.”
Hood said the museum will be offering other camps throughout the year, specifically during fall break. Those will be announced at a later date.
Registration for Flexi Plexi is now open and may be completed by calling the museum at 270-685-3181, or by emailing info@omfa.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
