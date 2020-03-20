The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is offering a digital tour over the next week of pieces from its permanent collection, including images of what Owensboro’s riverfront might have looked like in the mid-19th and early-20th centuries.
The online exhibition can be viewed by accessing the OMFA’s social media accounts and by signing up for the museum’s emailed newsletter. The series of five paintings are by Harlan Hubbard (1900-1988). The large oil paintings were a gift to the museum’s permanent collection by JP Morgan Chase Bank, and they represent life on the Ohio River. They were commissioned by the former Owensboro financial institution Citizen State Bank for its grand opening in 1969, according to OMFA officials.
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director, said this online exhibition is a way for the museum to engage the public while “we are all on hold” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We also may be planning some children’s activities that we’ll release by email or Facebook, or our website,” Hood said.
The activities will include instructions for children to create art pieces from home. Once they have completed those projects, they can send them to the OMFA at info@omfa.us, and the museum will post those projects online for children to have their own digital exhibition.
Kathy Olson, Owensboro Museum of Science and History CEO, said in this time of school closures, and public entertainment and museum closures among other things, there are plenty of programs families can do together while they are practicing social distancing. Some of them can even take place in individuals’ backyards.
Olson said she will be posting some citizen science opportunities on the OMSH’s website over the course of the next few days in an effort to encourage science and historical learning, which she said is important.
“I think citizen science projects are a great follow-up to the hands-on projects and experiments that everyone does at home,” Olson said. “Experiments provide those ‘ah-ha’ moments and citizen science allows everyone to take that enthusiasm and apply it to real-world activities that contribute to actual scientific databases.”
She said there are citizen science projects that are suitable for all ages, and some of them are also history-related and involve transcribing old documents and things like that. Some of the projects can be found at www.nationalgeographic.org/idea/citizen-science and www.birds.cornell.edu/home/.
“I think there are a lot of people, adults, and kids that would like to get involved with such a thing, especially while at home,” Olson said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
