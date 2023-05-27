MUSEUM PHOTO EXHIBIT

Aaron Walker, preparator, left, and Jason Hayden, assistant director, hang the photograph “A Positive Mindset” by Carlos Gamez de Francisco of Louisville in the new installation of Photography Masters on Friday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is hosting a preview gala celebration of photography from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 in two concurrent exhibitions showcasing the works of regional artists.

Mary Bryan Hood, MFA director, said at least two of the six photographers — William Russell “Bud” Young, III and Wendell Thompson — have direct Owensboro ties and have had samples of their work on display there in past.

