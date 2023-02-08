OMFA GIFT ANNOUNCEMENT PIC 1

Mary Bryan Hood, executive director of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, speaks Tuesday during a news conference announcing a $1 million gift to the museum and the establishment of the Dr. R. Wathen Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Foundation.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art received a $1 million gift during a news conference Tuesday that will help secure the museum’s contributions to education, economic development and cultural tourism for the future generations in Owensboro, the Commonwealth and the region.

The gift from Dr. R. Wathen Medley Jr., chairman emeritus of OMFA board of directors, and his wife Jeanette Napier Medley, establishes the “Dr. R. Wathen, Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Endowment.”

