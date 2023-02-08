The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art received a $1 million gift during a news conference Tuesday that will help secure the museum’s contributions to education, economic development and cultural tourism for the future generations in Owensboro, the Commonwealth and the region.
The gift from Dr. R. Wathen Medley Jr., chairman emeritus of OMFA board of directors, and his wife Jeanette Napier Medley, establishes the “Dr. R. Wathen, Jr. and Jeanette Napier Medley Endowment.”
“... While I’ve donated many works of art to the permanent collection, as well as outright gifts over the years, I’ve also been giving a lot of thought as to how I can help the museum build a strong financial base far into the future,” he said. “The annual income from this endowment will be used for the museum operations, (and) it’s meant to provide financial stability and a permanent source of annual income.”
Medley said the “principal of the endowment is restricted and will remain intact.”
Medley said making the gift “is a true joy for me and a tribute to the many people who give to and serve the museum as volunteers and to the professionals who make this such a vibrant place within (and beyond) these walls.
“It is also a gift to the community and region, who can learn about and enjoy the educational values, including the museum’s collections and exhibitions — all free of charge.”
Upon the announcement, Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director, voiced her appreciation for the Medley family’s contribution, which she said is the “single-largest gift” in the history of the museum.
“Words are just inaccurate to thank you,” she said. “... We are infinitely grateful.”
Hood extended the gratitude by announcing that one of the museum’s wings will be renamed the “Medley Decorative Arts Wing.”
During the news conference, James F. Naas, chairman of the OMFA board of directors, also shared an update about the ongoing initiative “Campaign for the Future” that launched in 2019 — a $2 million philanthropic effort to help with further restoration of the historical facilities, focus on endowment and acquire sustaining support.
Despite concerns and “challenging times” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic shortly after the campaign’s launch, Naas had positive news to share.
“I am proud to tell you that we have secured a little over $1 million in gifts and pledges from numerous friends toward the original $2 million goal,” he said, “and we’re grateful for the entire community of folks who have made an investment in that effort.”
Additionally, Naas said an anonymous donor has come forward, who is going to match donations “dollar for dollar” up to $125,000 for capital improvements until July 16 — the museum’s 46th anniversary.
Naas said the museum also met its sub-goal for sustaining support and is looking to raise an additional $250,000 to help with improvement on facilities.
“We hope that you’ll participate in that last piece of our campaign,” he said. “We hope that you share our passion for the museum, what it means to the community, what it means to the Commonwealth and to the larger nation.”
