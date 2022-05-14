The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will hold a preview gala for its exhibition “Artful Connections: Louisville/Owensboro” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Sponsored by U.S. Bank, the exhibition will showcase parallels in the cultural achievements in both Louisville, the state’s largest city, and Owensboro and will feature more than 100 works by 45 artists that were nominated by guest curator Bob Lockhart, who will host a gallery talk at 7 p.m.

An artist, educator and founding director of the fine arts program at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Lockhart holds both a bachelor of fine arts and master of fine arts from Art Institute of Chicago, and has been known for his works in bronze, stone and wood while he has also explored clay, oil pastel and pencil.

The works that will be featured are on loan from artists’ studios, college and university collections in Louisville, private and public collections in Owensboro and the Permanent Collection of the museum.

“The inspiration for the exhibition was sort of the tip of the hat, or a celebration, of the many years of collaborations between our cultural communities and Louisville’s — the art museums in particular … with all kinds of exchanges, gallery talks, demonstrations, exhibitions ….” said Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director. “...There’s just a wide variety of interaction that has gone on in the last 40 years between the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art and the cultural institutions and galleries and museums and artists in Louisville.”

The exhibition will include works from Louisville sculptor Ed Hamilton, who presented his work at the museum in a one person exhibition at the beginning of his career during the late ’70s, the late Louisville sculptor Barney Bright and Owensboro native and now Louisville resident and glassmaker Brook Forrest White, Jr.

Hamilton’s public pieces include the Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park in Louisville and the “Spirit of Freedom,” a memorial sculpture of the African American Civil War troops, which is located in Washington, D.C.

Bright has works featured in the museum’s Permanent Collection by a bust of the museum’s founding chairman Marshall S. Burlew, which was commissioned by Burlew’s family in commemoration of his leadership in establishing the museum. Additionally, a bronze dancer created by Bright and was purchased from the former BB&T Bank, the predecessor of Owensboro’s Truist Bank and gifted to the museum, will also be featured.

White, Jr., owner of the Flame Run Glass Studio and Gallery in Louisville, also has works featured in the exhibition in the museum’s Permanent Collection and also was commissioned to create large photographs of monumental installations for both the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Lockhart also has his works represented by a special selection of eight of his drawings and bronzes owned by the museum, while other works of his can be seen in places such as his alma mater, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the Speed Art Museum in Louisville.

“The fact that Owensboro, being as far away as it is, still has an interest in creating a collection of Kentucky artists is of the utmost importance,” Lockhart said. “...It means a tremendous amount to us in Louisville that we can reach out (farther) … but even more importantly that we’re noticed.”

Hood said that one of the most rewarding things about the gala is that more than 30 of the artists from Louisville have accepted the invitation to attend this weekend.

“That’s quite a compliment to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, we believe,” Hood said.

And Hood believes that the exhibition can be enjoyed by many.

“Certainly, I think the general public will find this very celebratory,” Hood said. “It’s a gorgeous show, very dynamic (and) I think it will be a very popular exhibition ….”

The gala is open to the public but must make reservations if planning on attending by contacting the museum at 270-685-3181 or info@omfa.us.

The exhibition is open to the public during the museum’s regular hours and will continue to run through July 17.

Museum hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Owensboro-Museum-of-Fine-Art-129924404793 or omfa.us.