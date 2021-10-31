The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art had so much success with its online silent auction last year that the event is returning Monday, Nov. 1.
It will continue through Dec. 15.
Last year the pandemic forced the museum to get creative in offering its annual auction fundraiser. The event typically takes place during the museum’s annual Bronze Buffalo Festival, but it will now become a permanent online, holiday event. It also will be a precursor to the OMFA’s annual Holiday Forest, which opens Nov. 13.
Notable among the items up for bid are three pieces of jewelry that were donated to the museum specifically for the auction. Those pieces include a 14K white gold ring with a 1.39 carat ruby surrounded by 56 diamonds, which has been appraised at $5,000; a 14K yellow gold diamond bangle bracelet with six round, brilliant-cut diamonds and a 162 brilliant-cut natural diamonds, appraised at $4,200; and an 18K white gold diamond halo necklace with a .25 carat pear shaped brilliant natural diamond surrounded by 19 single-cut natural diamonds, appraised at $1,500.
There are also other pieces of jewelry that were donated for the event by area shops.
Another feature of the auction is the inclusion of original art pieces by some of the region’s leading artists, including watercolor paintings by Jim Cantrell, collage pieces by Brian Murphy, wood and stone sculpture by Bill Kolok, a photograph by Wendell Thompson and more.
Local eateries and retail centers have also donated items, and there will also be vacation packages. There are also unique pieces that may be of interest to local history buffs, said OMFA Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood.
Historical documents include an 1862 New York Times report of a Kentucky Civil War battle in Cumberland Gap, and an 1861 United States Court Martial Service document.
Hood said this event is a great way to support the museum and also purchase some unique and special Christmas gifts.
“It’s really a great opportunity for folks to acquire some very choice items,” she said. “This year we have some pretty spectacular items that will make wonderful Christmas gifts.”
To participate in the silent auction, send an email of interest to info@omfa.us. Upon receipt of that email the museum will send a link to the online auction. Participants may bid anytime through Dec. 15, and winners may pick up their items at the museum on Dec. 16.
The auction is sponsored by Swedish Match, and proceeds will go toward the OMFA’s education programming, specifically its Young at Art Gallery.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
