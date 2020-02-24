The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will have an exhibition opening March 1 that will feature 53 recently-acquired gifts to the museum.
The Great Gifts exhibition includes painting, sculpture, drawings and photographs. There will be a preview gala scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum.
The exhibition includes 11 paintings by Kentucky artist Jim Cantrell, of Bardstown, and 15 drawings and ceremics by Kentucky artist and educator Bob Lockhart, of Louisville, who is also known for establishing the fine art program at Bellarmine University. Both these collections are gifts from each of the artists, OMFA Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood said.
Hood said the pieces of Cantrell the museum now has represent various times throughout the artist’s career “which is important to have in a permanent collection if you have a large holding by an artist to reflect various stages and development of their work.”
She said these newly-added Lockhart pieces bring the OMFA’s collection of the artist’s work up to about 70 pieces.
There are also 21 paintings in a variety of media by Kentucky regional artists that were selected as purchase awards from competitions hosted by the OMFA. These pieces are sponsored by Swedish Match, Atmos Energy, Dr. R. Wathen Medley Jr., Ann Murphy Kincheloe and Gail Reisz Branch.
The gifts also include photographs from local photographers Wendell Thompson, Bob Hughes and the Rev. Larry Hostetter, as well as portraits by Lex Shipley and Cynthia Lightner.
Hood said the 21 paintings represent local and regional artists, and has been collected by a group of individuals who “have consistently purchased these pieces from competitions,” like the OMFA’s Buffalo Festival and the juried art shows.
“Not only are they adding to the permanent collection and documenting the local culture, but they’re enhancing our collection of local and regional artists,” she said.
These 21 pieces create a visual documentation of Owensboro and the surrounding region, Hood said.
Hood said one of the great things about the museum’s more than 4,000-piece art collection is that it also reflects support for the OMFA in its 44-year history.
“The museum has not ever purchased directly any of its collection,” Hood said. “They had all been gifts to the museum, which is just an amazing show of support. The community has come together and established this collection.”
The Great Gifts exhibition will be on display through April 24 and may be viewed during museum hours, which are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information call the museum at 270-685-3181 or visit the museum’s website at omfa.us, or follow the OMFA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
