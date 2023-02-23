SLEET MEET AND GREET

Moneta Sleet Jr.’s 1953 photograph of Thressa DeGrandchamp, titled “Street Scene,” is in the permanent collection of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

 Photo by Moneta Sleet Jr.

The inaugural “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival,” a celebration of Owensboro native and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Moneta Sleet Jr., is set to debut Friday at the RiverPark Center, and the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will welcome a special guest to town for the opening.

Thressa DeGrandchamp, who was photographed in Sleet’s 1953 black-and-white image “Street Scene,” will be at a reception at 3 p.m. Friday at the museum.

