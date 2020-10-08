The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art has reopened its interactive children’s art studio, Artland.
Closed since March, Artland reopened under specific guidelines to adhere to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions, said OMFA Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood.
Specifically, there will now only be four kids allowed in the space at a given time, unless individuals from a single family exceed that number. They also are required to wear masks. Kids also will be given their individual art supply packets to use while in the facility and to take home with them.
“This was our solution to being able to have the kids in Artland,” Hood said, adding that the individual art supply bags means kids won’t have to share items. “The art supply bags are cute and neat, and the kids will enjoy having those to take home to do other projects with.”
There will also be an art instructor present in the Artland space that will help monitor physical distancing as well as help students with the art projects should they choose to complete them there.
Hood said the art museum has had a “very respectable attendance” at its current exhibit, “RIVERARTES: The Art of Placemaking,” which is the museum’s fourth installment of the public arts showcase. The showcase features proposals for public art by sculptors of national and regional prominence.
More than that, Hood said, she has been pleased with the attendance the museum has been able to maintain during the pandemic. She has been impressed with all arts organizations that have had to think outside the box to offer programming in difficult times.
“The arts organizations have just been ingenious with their planning and programming in spite of the limitations,” she said. “The arts community deserves a congratulations.”
Guests must wear masks, use social distancing and pass temperature checks.
Artland is free and open to the public during museum hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission into the museum is free, but donations are encouraged of $3 for adults and $2 for kids.
For more information visit omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.