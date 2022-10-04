OWENWS-10-04-22 BUFFALO PAINTOUT

Jason Hayden, assistant director, and development officer, finishes hanging “Welcome to Owensboro” by Luci Mistratov on right, as “Raines Shoe Hospital” by Wyatt Legrand, left, is in foreground as part of the 2022 Bronze Buffalo Festival and Paintout at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Artists from throughout Kentucky and surrounding states will be in Owensboro later this week, painting local scenes and giving residents a glimpse of what goes into creating their works of art.

They’ll be participating in the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s 15th annual Bronze Buffalo Festival and Paintout from Oct. 6-8. The festival is sponsored by Swedish Match North America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.