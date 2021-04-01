The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s Bronze Buffalo Festival and Paintout is returning Sept. 23-25.
The annual event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus.
It is a benefit for the OMFA that features an En Plein Air Paintout, which is a three-day tradition for artists to document Owensboro and Daviess County. Artists come to the museum and pick up a map with from 20 to 30 suggested sites for them to paint, according to Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director.
Some of the sites the museum suggests and that artists may choose for “en plein air” — or painting outdoors — include historical sites, distilleries, major industry, parks and iconic architecture.
Artists “graphically document” any aspect of Owensboro and Daviess County within the region of the buffalo trace, Hood said.
The buffalo trace, and where the festival gains its title, refers to present-day Frederica Street, which began as a buffalo trail, through which settlers made their way to the banks of the Ohio River to establish the settlement that ultimately became the city.
Museum officials are excited this event is returning, Hood said.
“The beauty of the (paintout) is it’s somewhat of a solitary event, in that artists paint by themselves in any location,” Hood said.
The only change to the festival will be modifications to the opening exhibition to follow state health safety guidelines.
There will also be a small exhibition on display at the museum until the festival that will feature previous winners and participants of the paintout, Hood said.
About 1,500 invitations for the event have been sent to Kentucky artists and some in surrounding states. Artists are also invited to register by filling out a form on the museum’s website at www.omfa.us or by calling the museum at 270-685-3181. The registration fee is $20 before Sept. 15, and after that is $35.
The three-day event culminates in an exhibition, during which more than $3,000 in merit and purchase awards are presented for winning entries.
This festival is co-sponsored by Swedish Match and Atmos Energy.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
