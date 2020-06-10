The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will reopen Sunday with its Celebrate Women exhibition in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
However, the community celebration planned in conjunction with the exhibit has been delayed until later this summer, per local and state health officials’ guidelines, according to Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s director.
Hood estimated the community event would be sometime in August.
“It will be a reception for the artists,” she said. “They will be introduced, they will speak, and there will be performing arts events by women artists.”
And there will be suffragette reenactors in the crowd, she said.
The exhibition itself will be available for viewing during regular museum hours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and it will continue through August 18. The museum if also open from Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, and is closed on Mondays.
Women artists in the commonwealth are featured in the exhibit or more than 100 works in a wide variety of media, Hood said, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, woodcarvings, baskets, jewelry, quilts and more.
“It’s just a whole panorama of visual arts media as practiced by women across Kentucky,” Hood said. “It’s an interesting and varied exhibit. It has a little something for everyone in it.”
In accordance with state and local health guidelines, museum officials will be taking patrons temperatures upon entry into the exhibit, and all visitors are required to wear masks and encouraged to maintain six feet of social distance between one another. Children must also be accompanied by an adult, and there will be no more than a maximum of 25 to 30 people allowed at one time.
There will also be hand sanitizing stations, Hood said.
Hood said ARTLAND, an interactive art studio created for children ages 4 to 10, won’t reopen immediately because it is too small to keep people at least six feet apart.
While the OMFA has been closed it has accelerated its online presence and showcased virtual tours of its permanent collection.
“We’ll definitely keep those up on our website,” Hood said. “We’ve reached a lot of new people. It’s a great audience-building technique. We’ll see how the public responds.”
Both the exhibition and the opening event are sponsored by U.S. Bank.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
