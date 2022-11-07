The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will host its third Holiday Online Auction from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, offering more than 30 lots of fine jewelry, original paintings, decorative arts and collectibles.
The event will begin alongside the museum’s annual Holiday Forest Festival Of Trees, which also opens Nov. 12 with a preview gala from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for its 46th year.
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA’s executive director, said the museum had a traditional fine art and antiques auction, but moved to an online format two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, Hood said it’s had a “big response.”
“It did so well online, we just decided to keep it there and present it in conjunction with the Holiday Forest, which seemed like a very appropriate time to purchase Christmas gifts, because that’s exactly what this auction is made up of,” she said.
Three pieces of jewelry will be featured in the auction, including a pair of 14 karat white gold stud earrings with two .55 carat diamonds that is appraised at $6,000; an 18 karat white gold emerald and diamond ring with a .84 carat emerald and two baguette diamonds appraised at $4,000; and a 14 karat white gold diamond halo ring with a .62 carat diamond surrounded by 16 diamonds appraised at $3,500.
Regional artists will be supporting the museum’s holiday fundraiser with donations of their art for auction. Artists include Katie Lowing and Thomas Porter of Owensboro; Rex Lagerstrom, Lynn Bayus, Susan Hackworth, Joyce Garner and Brook Forrest White, Jr., all of Louisville; Marka Kroeger of Henderson; and Cynthia Watson and Kazhia Kolb of Indiana.
Additionally, American Patriot Getaways, which has been an annual contributor to the museum’s auctions, will be offering a three-day, two-night stay in a cabin in the Smoky Mountains.
A variety of local restaurants have also provided gift certificates, and a collection of fine wines and bourbons have been donated by local collectors of spirits as part of the auction.
“It’s just a wide variety of wonderful Christmas gifts,” Hood said
The auction is sponsored by Atmos Energy.
Proceeds will benefit the museum’s educational programming for children and support exhibitions in the Young at Art Gallery.
Registration for the auction and viewing of items begins Monday, Nov. 7.
To receive a link to view and bid on items, contact info@omfa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.