OMFA RIVERARTES V

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art staff assistant Rocky Cecil, left, and preparator Aaron Walker hang an image enlargement of a sculpture by Stephensport artist Meg White titled “The Sower” on Wednesday while preparing “RIVERARTES V: The Art of Placemaking,” which opens with a preview gala at the museum on Saturday, Aug. 13.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will open its “RIVERARTES V: The Art of Placemaking” exhibition this weekend.

The fifth biennial exhibition is a “showcase of proposals for public art by sculptors of national and regional prominence” and begins with a preview gala from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and will continue to be open to the public through Oct. 23.

