The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will open its “RIVERARTES V: The Art of Placemaking” exhibition this weekend.
The fifth biennial exhibition is a “showcase of proposals for public art by sculptors of national and regional prominence” and begins with a preview gala from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and will continue to be open to the public through Oct. 23.
The exhibition and preview are sponsored by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director, said the creation of the exhibition grew out of a plan to re-engage the community in the visual arts and the programming and projects of the museum after a 2003 fire at the facility caused the facility to be closed for two years.
“It was an opportunity to create a community service as well as reintroduce the community to the museum,” she said. “...The idea of a public art collection for the city of Owensboro has several advantages. It is really an asset to cultural tourism … (and) it shows the community is progressing ….”
Hood said it also allows the community to be involved in education in the visual arts.
“Some people don’t go to museums or art galleries, but here they have an opportunity to learn and appreciate …,” Hood said.
According to a press release, more than 100 proposals for monumental works of art were submitted by artists from across the country, with 35 sculptures selected.
Submissions that were selected include a wide range of subjects, media and styles, such as life-size bronzes and stone carvings, whimsical and entertaining representations of animals, and mammoth abstract constructions in steel, glass and mixed media.
Those selected were based on quality of craftsmanship, maintainability, structural and surface soundness, attention to historical, geographic and cultural content and appropriateness for public placement.
Additionally, sculptures selected for the show are available to be leased by local sponsors for two-year periods, with artists paid $2,500 per year. Donors have the option of purchasing the sculpture to be on display in the community.
One of the highlights of the preview gala Saturday will be the unveiling of two sculpture maquettes that are bronzes by Denny Haskew of Loveland, Colorado, and have been gifted to the museum by Native American art collector Ann Murphy Kincheloe.
The maquettes represent a bronze Indian maiden in Haskew’s piece “White Deer of Autumn,” which was installed in downtown Owensboro at the McConnell Plaza, and Haskew’s “Strength of the Maker,” which is a Native American bronze figure installed in the museum’s Ryan Sculpture Park.
A total of eleven works of public art have been purchased since the program’s inception in 2014 to be on display in Owensboro.
In addition to Haskew’s pieces, these include “Escape” by Meg White, “Oberon” by Don Lawler, “Ruffian” by Amy Havens, “Vertigo” by Mark Chew, “Hometown” by George Lundeen, “Harvest Dreams” by Lundeen, “Celebration” by Gary Alsum, “Charms” by Dee Dee Morrison and “Lincoln” by Mark Lundeen.
The preview gala is open to the public but reservations are recommended.
Hood said there will be a program of acknowledgement at 7 p.m. with Mark Marsh, president and CEO of Owensboro Health, speaking. Entertainment will be provided by Louisville jazz musician and vibraphonist Dick Sisto.
Hood said Mayor Tom Watson has also been invited to speak Saturday.
“It’s going to be a delightful evening …” she said.
Admission is free, but donations of $3 for adults and $2 for children are encouraged.
For more information, visit omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
