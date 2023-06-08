OMGCON

Mercy Morre as “Zelda” reaches into the mask of Toby Sneed as “Soda” as they cosplay last year at the OMG!con convention at Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

OMG!con will be held June 9-11 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The convention began in 2005 in Paducah and has since expanded with the move to Owensboro.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com.

