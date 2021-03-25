Last year, OMG!Con, one of Owensboro’s largest conventions, was set to bring nearly 4,000 fans of cosplay (costumed play), anime and video gaming to the Owensboro Convention Center on June 12-14.
But the coronavirus pandemic hit in March and canceled those plans.
John Bowen, vice president of the group that stages the gathering, said in a video message at the time that the event would return on June 11-13, 2021.
That won’t happen either.
But the convention does plan to return to Owensboro sometime this year, Amanda Deeke, a member of the board, said Wednesday.
“It’s postponed from June,” she said. “We’re working with the convention center and the city to see when we can have it. It will be smaller this year, but we still plan to have it.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said a smaller convention obviously hurts hotels.
But not as badly as not having OMG!con.
Deeke said the group is considering having the gathering during either the Owensboro Air Show on Aug. 13-15 or the Owensboro HydroFair on Aug. 20-22.
Or, she said, it could be in the fall.
“But there will be some event this year,” Deeke said.
The convention began in Paducah in 2006, and moved to Owensboro in 2014 after being heavily courted by the CVB.
In past years, attendees have dressed in costume and paraded from the Owensboro Convention Center to the RiverPark Center for Friday After 5.
Some years have seen weddings between couples in costume.
There have also been the renewal of vows and proposals.
And there have been mock battles on the front lawn of the convention center, eliciting stares from passersby.
If the number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop and more people get vaccinated, those days will eventually return, Deeke said.
ROMP, the city’s bluegrass festival which normally attracts more than 25,000, has also been postponed from June.
It’s scheduled for Sept. 15-18.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.