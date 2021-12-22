The community should anticipate a significant increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant begins circulating in Kentucky, according to Clay Horton, public health director for the Green river District Health Department.
The variant, which Horton said is thought to be much more contagious that previous variants, including delta, was detected in Kentucky on Friday in four counties — Jefferson, Kenton, Campbell and Fayette — according to Gov. Andy Beshear during a press conference Saturday.
Beshear called the variant “one of the most contagious viruses in modern history” on Monday, and he said it is “spreading faster than anything we’ve ever seen.”
Horton said, in comparison to other strains, an individual infected with omicron might infect about 18 other individuals.
“That’s as contagious as measles,” he said.
To put it into perspective, according to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, one person who gets influenza may infect one to two people. The delta variant escalated COVID-19’s transmissibility, with one infected person potentially infecting up to five other people.
“The omicron variant of COVID-19 is probably one of the most transmissible or contagious infections we’ve had in the last century, at least,” Stack said.
Horton said more breakthrough cases are expected with the omicron variant.
“It’s still very early, but we’re anticipating … more breakthrough cases with omicron than we had even with delta,” he said. “That’s been seen in other parts of the world, that omicron is very efficient in terms of dodging that immune response, so we’re anticipating that.”
He said the health department is expecting to see breakthrough cases from individuals who have been vaccinated, as well as reinfection in those who have previously been infected with the virus.
Additionally, Beshear noted that data suggests monoclonal antibody treatments may not be as effective a treatment against the omicron variant.
However, Horton said vaccines are still effective in preventing severe illness for infected individuals, including decreasing the likelihood of hospitalization or death for infected individuals.
“We’re expecting to see symptomatic breakthrough infections, but we also expect those who are fully vaccinated to do OK,” he said.
Although it appears that the new variant will be more contagious, Horton said it seems that it may also produce milder symptoms than delta, although it is too early to be sure.
“I think we’re all wishful that it’s more mild,” he said. “There’s been some data to support that in other parts of the world. South Africa and the United Kingdom, both, have not seen as high of hospitalization rates with omicron as they had with previous surges. It’s a big question mark if we will have the same experience or not, but we are hopeful that we don’t see as many hospitalizations with omicron as we have seen with previous strains.”
Despite the potential for a milder infection, Horton still stressed that the strain is harmful, and everyone should be cautious and continue taking preventative measures.
“I’ve seen a lot of misconceptions from the general public that omicron is nothing more than the common cold, and that’s not true, especially if you’re unvaccinated, you’re highly vulnerable to this virus, and you can have very severe outcomes from it,” he said. “Just because we hope it’s milder than delta or some other previous strains doesn’t mean that it’s not hazardous at all. People really should be wary of catching this virus at all and ought to be doing everything they can do to keep themselves from coming in contact with it.”
As the omicron variant circulates in Kentucky, Horton said he expects to see high case numbers as the community continues experiencing a second surge of individuals infected with the delta variant.
He said it is possible the community will see the current surge intensify come January.
“In the short term, I don’t see any signs of delta slowing down significantly,” he said. “There’s going to be a period of time when we’re dealing with delta and omicron, but omicron’s going to spread very, very quickly when it kind of takes off in the community. I think that January’s going to be really, really hard.”
A big concern right now, according to Horton, is what effect the new variant might have on the health care system and resources, as well as frontline workers, who have been dealing with staffing shortages nationwide for some months now.
“The folks that do this for a living are tired,” he said. “They’ve gone through two years of extremely stressful conditions and a lot being asked of them. I think that’s something I’m concerned about, and I hope it’s something the rest of the community’s concerned about.”
Horton said it is important in coming weeks that individuals who are not vaccinated get vaccinated, and those who have been vaccinated get a booster, if they have not done so already.
For the holidays, he suggests getting tested prior to attending gatherings, and for individuals who are feeling sick to stay home.
He also recommends continuing masking efforts, especially in congregate settings, such as schools, work places, churches, etc.
“This is a point in time where for people that would have to make rules and policies for their workplaces, or schools, churches, other institutions like that, if you have people gathering indoors or any type of setting like that, it ought to be a rule that everyone wears a mask,” he said. “The things that we can do kind of add up. The choices of individuals right now really will make a big impact on what we see for the rest of the community and for our health care resources.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
