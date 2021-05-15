The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved the rezoning of 18.05 acres along Hayden Road, Fairview Drive and Pleasant Valley Road for apartments in the Senior Green development that Gulfstream Development is planning on the backside of Gateway Commons.
But Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, said Friday that work on the project isn’t likely to start this year.
He said the development is still in the design phase and a decision hasn’t been made on how many apartments might go in there.
But the site is near both Meadow Lands Elementary School and the soon-to-be-completed Daviess County Middle School.
And it should be attractive to parents of school-age children.
The city has partnered with Daviess County Public Schools and Matt Hayden on a $3 million project to have a 2,600-foot expansion of Fairview, stretching from the rear of The Downs subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road, completed by December.
Senior Green will be in that area.
Another project in that area may break ground this year, Ray said.
On Feb. 12, the planning commission gave unanimous approval to rezoning 63.7 acres in two tracts at 2861 Lagoon Lane, 1520 Kentucky 603 and 2001 Pleasant Valley Drive to light industrial and general business for Owensboro Land Co. LLC and Mavo Group LLC.
At the time, Ray said, “We rezoned it for future development. There’s a deficit of warehousing in the Tri-State. So that’s probably what will go there.”
The rezoned property is on both sides of the Regional Water Resource Agency’s David W. Hawes Water Reclamation Facility at 1722 Pleasant Valley Road.
And it’s across U.S. 60 — also known as the Wendell H. Ford Expressway — from Gateway Commons.
A legal notice in Friday’s Messenger-Inquirer says Owensboro Land and Mavo have filed an application with the Energy and Environmental Cabinet to place fill in the flood plain of Yellow Creek to elevate the property above the flood elevation.
Ray said work may begin later this year.
Downtown hotelAnother of the Hayden projects — construction on the $30 million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center — is still on hold.
Ray said they’re still waiting to see how soon conventions will return to the convention center and how big they will be.
Plans called for the hotel to have 120 rooms and to have 200 apartments attached to it.
The project was expected to rise 10 to 12 stories above Second Street.
Ray said sports has returned to Owensboro in a big way already this year.
But a hotel that size needs more than sporting events to fill it, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.