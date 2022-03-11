The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved Thursday night rezoning of more than 200 acres for multimillion-dollar projects proposed by Big River Electric Corp. and Jagoe Homes.
Big Rivers plans to develop a $60-million Transmission & Energy Control Center with Kenergy Corp. on about 58 acres of the 114 acres it bought last year for $5.14 million.
The property stretches from West Fifth Street Road near Jack C. Fisher Park to the intersection of Kentucky 331 (formerly U.S. 60 West) and Industrial Drive.
The company has said that about 60 Big Rivers’ employees and 85 Kenergy employees will work there.
Officials said last year that they hope to be in the facility by the end of 2023.
The heavy traffic will enter and exit onto Kentucky 331 at the traffic light at Industrial Drive, the company said Thursday.
The vote on the rezoning from urban agriculture to light industrial was unanimous.
The board also approved Jagoe Homes’ rezoning of 108.893 acres on U.S. 60 West for a subdivision that is expected to have more than $100 million worth of home values within seven years.
The subdivision — Heatherstone — will have 333 home sites, Bill Jagoe said earlier.
Prices will range from $235,000 to $450,000.
Jagoe said he wants to annex it into the city.
The property is on the north side of U.S. 60 West, west of Audubon Elementary School and east of Booth Field Road — the entrance to Ben Hawes Park.
It backs up to Harbor Hills subdivision and is near the western boundary of Bon Harbor Estates.
Jagoe said the company hopes to start construction this summer.
Approval of the subdivision plat for the project was tabled until the OMPC gets more information from engineers.
The vote on changing the zoning from urban agriculture to single-family residential was unanimous with one abstention.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
