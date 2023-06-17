The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission will gather public comment later this month about the community’s comprehensive five-year plan.
OMPC is a regional government agency tasked with maintaining and administering planning, zoning, building and electrical activities within the cities of Owensboro and Whitesville and for all unincorporated areas in Daviess County.
The “comprehensive plan” is a vision for community growth, and a guide for land-use regulations to fulfill growth goals.
An updated plan has to be approved every five years. The current comprehensive plan was adopted in 2018, OMCP Director Brian Howard said.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 29 at Owensboro City Hall. The meeting will include officials from all of the agencies who help draft and update the plan.
Attendees will include representatives from city and county government, local utilities and agencies such as the public schools, the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corp.
Howard said the agencies drive the changes to the comprehensive plan, and will be on hand to answer questions.
“The comprehensive plan is the community’s document, regarding all facets of development,” Howard said, and that, “we rely on the experts (at the agencies) to update their sections. If people from the community have questions, they can talk to the actual person about what’s going on” about a proposed change at the meeting.
Approval of the plan occurs in two phases.
First, Owensboro, Daviess County and Whitesville officials will suggest updates to the community’s goals, and will approve those goals at a meeting that will likely be held in the fall, Howard said.
The goals focus the city and county’s approaches to growth, delivery of government and utility services, residential and commercial development, transportation, industrial expansion, education, health services, parks and rural quality of life. Each broad goal will have one more objectives.
Updated copies of the goals and objectives will be available at the meeting on the 29th.
The updates are still under development, with OMPC awaiting feedback from a few of the agencies involved, Howard said.
“We have gotten updates from most of the sections,” Howard said.
Public comments and questions at the meeting will also help guide the final plan.
Once the updated goals are approved, the planning board will approve the individual objectives, Howard said.
“We anticipate the goals and objectives will move forward, and should be ready to be adopted by the legislative bodies in the fall,” Howard said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.