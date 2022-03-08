Since its inception four years ago, the Owensboro Middle School arts sampler program has increased student engagement in all arts programming offered by Owensboro Public Schools.
The program, which is colloquially called Every Art for Every Child, began as a way to provide arts opportunities for every OPS sixth-grade student.
The first nine weeks of each school year, sixth-grade students are rotated through five arts programs: orchestra, band, choir, theater and dance.
When Tom Stites, OPS coordinator of fine arts, first approached the middle school teachers about the quick method for teaching these disciplines, he asked them what it was that initially attracted them to get into the arts. He challenged them to give students that experience in a short amount of time.
The teaching method Stites and teachers are using is called the Suzuki Method, which is based on the teachings of Shinichi Suzuki.
Its concept is that all students have an ability that can flourish through teaching and encouragement.
After students go through the first nine weeks of the sampler program, they may choose whether they want to continue with an art elective for the remainder of the school year, and which class they’d prefer.
Stites said about 85% of students choose to continue some sort of arts programming for the remainder of their sixth-grade year. About 30% of them are choosing more than one art form.
“We have an increasing number of students who have been able to join orchestra and band,” he said. “One highlight for me is seeing a kid with a trumpet case and a violin case in each hand. In my 40 years in education, I have never seen that occur.”
Miles McDaniel, 12, is a sixth-grade student who, after participating in dance the first nine weeks of this school year, opted to continue in the class after the sampler.
He enjoyed having the chance to participate in all of the arts options, but dance ultimately is what he enjoyed most.
“I like that we can move around a lot and get some exercise in at the end of the school day,” he said.
Dance isn’t something he ordinarily would have sought out either, he said, which is why he appreciated having the chance to try it during school.
Henry Busse, 11, already had his sights set on playing an instrument, however. He has older siblings who play instruments, and he also grew up playing piano. He liked the opportunity to try the other programs, as well.
“I like that we can try them out and see which one we like the most,” he said.
Randy Bryant, OMS principal, said there are nearly 400 sixth-grade students participating in the sampler program this year, some of which travel from the Owensboro Innovation Middle School.
He said the program has gone “really well.”
“All the kids seem to really enjoy it,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
