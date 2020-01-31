The Owensboro Middle School symphonic band is one of two middle school bands to be invited to perform at this year’s Kentucky Music Educators Association conference that will take place Thursday at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
The group was chosen through an anonymous selection process after they sent a recording of themselves to KMEA officials. The symphonic band consists of 60 sixth- and seventh-grade students.
A highlight of this concert will be a piece called “Lightning Fingers” which will feature John Cipolla, a Western Kentucky University music professor and Broadway musician, on the clarinet.
Jason Smith, OMS band director, said his goal is for the middle school band to be one of the best in the state.
“And we are one step closer to our goal,” he said.
Colt Howard, an eighth-grade band member, said he is excited for the band to perform in Louisville.
“The progression we have made since the beginning of the year to now shows how much we have learned,” he said.
The band will have a send-off concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Owensboro High School auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.
Tom Stites, Owensboro Public Schools’ fine arts coordinator, said it has been 15 years since the district had a group invited to perform at the KMEA conference.
To Stites, this invite is all about building awareness for OPS students. He also said it’s good for the young musicians to get a taste for what it will be like performing on a larger stage for a larger audience.
“When you perform at a state music convention, there are 400 to 500 music educators there to listen and enjoy,” Stites said. “This helps us all raise our game and be aware of what we are capable of.”
He said OMS band directors have chosen challenging music literature for students to play, which helps push them to improve.
“I am proud of the students, and this will be a good opportunity for them,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.