Alana Smoot knows that not everyone in the world has access to clean water.
That is why Alana and her seventh-grade classmates at Owensboro Middle School are participating in a fundraiser to help Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit organization.
Students are hosting a coin drive with the hopes of raising $500 or more by Christmas break to send to the nonprofit, which they learned about in class while reading the book “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.
“A Long Walk to Water” details the story of Salva Dut, one of the thousands of “lost boys” who flee Sudan during its civil war. Dut sought refuge in the U.S. and later started Water for South Sudan, which helps build water wells for villages in Africa that don’t have access to clean water.
Water for South Sudan’s mission is to help provide sustainable quality-of-life services to communities in South Sudan. That includes helping to provide access to clean and safe water, as well as improving hygiene and sanitation services, according to the nonprofit’s website, waterforsouthsudan.org.
Alana said she learned a lot from reading the book.
“Other people go through different things every day, and people have it harder than me,” the 12-year-old said. “We need to be grateful for the things we have.”
Alana and her classmate Macey Kahn, 12, both hope students are able to help the individuals in Africa who benefit from the nonprofit.
“We just need to do everything we can to help them,” Macey said.
Magen Gray, OMS seventh-grade English teacher, has made “A Long Walk to Water” a reading assignment n her class for a few years. She thinks it teaches a valuable lesson. She also thought it would make the perfect service-learning project.
Service-learning projects are beneficial for students, she said, because they engage more with the lessons. The projects also help connect students with the community at large.
This year, students went into more depth when reading the book, which she said really motivated the students to take action to help the nonprofit.
“It’s really easy to want to do something to help because of the story,” Gray said. “This is a service learning project we thought would be simple, and it’s something we can do throughout the whole school, from now until Christmas break.”
The class that raises the most funds for the project will receive an ice cream treat following Christmas break.
Students are also asking local businesses to participate, including putting out buckets to collect change for students. Area businesses that are interested in participating or helping students with their project can reach Gray by emailing her at magen.gray@owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
