An Owensboro Middle School student was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property on Monday.

According to an Owensboro Police Department release on Monday evening, an OPD school resource officer was working on school property at approximately 2:20 p.m. when he was notified by a school administrator of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Karah Wilson

@karahwilson19

