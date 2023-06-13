The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) initiative, in cooperation with Kentucky Humanities, will bring “Spark! Places of Innovation” — a traveling exhibit that “highlights innovation in rural America from the perspective of the people who lived it” — to Owensboro this fall.
According to a press release, “Spark!” will feature stories and images “from more than 30 communities across the nation gathered through a crowdsourcing initiative” that examine their existing assets, characteristics, people, resources and history “to tackle the challenges of today with creative solutions and chart new directions for their future.”
The exhibit, which will stop at seven sites in the commonwealth between 2023 and 2024, will be available for viewing from Oct. 21 to Nov. 25 at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History.
Kathleen Pool, associate director of KY Humanities, described “Spark!” as “five sections of free-standing exhibit that takes up about 650 square-feet” that is “hands-on.”
“... There will be listening devices that people can check out as they go through (along with) QR codes throughout the exhibit that will tell them more information,” she said. “There will also be some little flip-up books that they can look through.”
According to a press release, the exhibit is designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations in the hopes of serving as “a community meeting place for conversations about innovation” with each site developing complementary exhibits, hosting public programs and facilitating educational initiatives designed to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community and prompting discussion of goals for the future.
“We are thrilled to bring another Smithsonian traveling exhibit to Kentucky,” said Bill Goodman, executive director of KY Humanities in a press release. “ ‘Spark!’ will bring community members of all ages together to see how innovation can turn problems into solutions and to discuss how they can work side by side for the improvement of their community.”
For this particular exhibit, Pool said KY Humanities put out a call to cultural institutions to apply to be considered as host sites.
She said the exhibit would be brought “only to communities that have less than 50,000 people in them, that don’t have a major college or university and they don’t have an international airport.”
“Owensboro is probably one of the larger cities that we’re bringing it to,” Pool said.
However, the exhibit was not initially planned to be shown at OMSH as the entity did not apply, Pool said.
“We had selected the sites. We had the tour all set up,” she said, “and then about two months (or so), we had a site that pulled out that had been selected and they decided they could not host it.
“We really didn’t have any sites west of (Interstate) 65, so we went after Owensboro as a potential site.”
Kathy Olson, OMSH’s chief executive officer, said it was “an honor” to have the museum be considered after being recommended by Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation and a KY Humanities board member.
“It’s exciting when you get a chance to share anything coming out of the Smithsonian Institution,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share that with the community. The board and the staff are really excited about bringing it to Owensboro.”
With the exhibit having a community innovation theme, Olson thought it was a “perfect” fit.
“Historically, Owensboro (and) Daviess County have been leaders in innovation and we have been almost ever since the community was formed in the late 1700s,” she said.
Pool said there is an educational component in conjunction with the exhibit with KY Humanities participating in a Youth Innovation in Rural America (YIRA) project inspired by “Spark!” to highlight innovation in rural America from students in grades seven through 12 at each of its host sites.
For the showing at OMSH, Owensboro Innovation Academy was selected as the school taking part in the YIRA and was awarded a $1,000 grant to assist in the problem-solving project.
According to Pool, the area of innovation OIA identified was around the topic of mental health in the youth and teen populations.
Pool said the exhibit and MoMS is all part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
The latter has been having traveling exhibits like “Spark!” going to rural communities throughout the country for the past 25 years.
Pool said KY Humanities has been working with MoMS since 2004 and has “brought in a number of different exhibits to Kentucky” in hopes of gaining traction in the communities the organization visits.
“Kentucky Humanities participates in this Museum on Main Street project because we think it’s important to connect with rural communities, and specifically rural museums,” she said. “This allows us to work with the sites over a long period of time to get them ready and teaches them how to plan programs consistent with the exhibit and how to reach out into the community to get community support.
“People in rural communities tend to think that when they’ve visited their museum once, they don’t need to go back. By bringing the Smithsonian to them, it allows them to say: ‘Hey, we’ve got something new. Come back and see us’ and get people back in the doors to kind of spark an excitement …”
The exhibit will make its first stop from June 17 to July 22 at the Boone County Public Library in Burlington.
Additional stops for the exhibit will be at the Bluegrass Heritage Museum in Winchester, Boyle County Public Library in Danville, Capital City Museum in Frankfort, Gateway Regional Arts Center in Mt. Sterling and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg.
For more information, visit kyhumanities.org/programs/spark.
