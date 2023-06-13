The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) initiative, in cooperation with Kentucky Humanities, will bring “Spark! Places of Innovation” — a traveling exhibit that “highlights innovation in rural America from the perspective of the people who lived it” — to Owensboro this fall.

According to a press release, “Spark!” will feature stories and images “from more than 30 communities across the nation gathered through a crowdsourcing initiative” that examine their existing assets, characteristics, people, resources and history “to tackle the challenges of today with creative solutions and chart new directions for their future.”

