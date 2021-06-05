The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is inviting young detectives to participate in a “sleuthing” challenge for eight weeks this summer.
Beginning June 14, a detail or feature will be added to the museum’s model train layout — the Yellow Banks Railroad — in its lobby. Through Aug. 5, kids 17 and younger are encouraged to visit the museum each week to figure out what’s different. All participants who correctly identify all eight items at the end of the activity will be eligible for a drawing to win $100.
Those who correctly identify all eight items will also be recognized on the museum’s Facebook page, and their name will be posted at the OMSH as a successful Yellow Banks Railroad Sleuth.
The detective lists must be returned to the front desk at the museum by Aug. 8, and the drawing will take place on Aug. 10.
Kathy Olson, the museum’s executive director, said for the past several months, a board member at the museum, along with other volunteers, has been repairing and improving the train layout. An artist also came in to add some additions.
There are new additions to the layout “that we know people are going to love,” Olson said.
“Some of them are funny, and will appeal to people of all different ages,” she said.
This activity was designed to give people a purpose for taking a closer look at the new train layout. It’s also a good way to engage younger audiences and encourage them to develop observation skills, she said.
New lights have also been installed that will turn on throughout the evening to give outsiders a better view of the train’s layout from the outside looking in. Visitors won’t be able to see every detail in that way, Olson said, but it will enhance the downtown experience.
Participants are encouraged to come in next week to observe the train layout before new items are added.
Those interested in participating can pick up a Yellow Banks Sleuthing game form starting on Sunday at the OMSH front desk.
For more information visit the OMSH Facebook page, or call the museum at 270-687-2732.
Admission into the museum is not required to see the train layout.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
