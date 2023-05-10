On Tuesday, the second floor of the Owensboro Museum of Science & History was becoming the new home for the hands-on exhibit “A-Mazing Airways” — a pneumatic air system that seeks to engage children and adults to explore the properties of air.
Created and designed by the Naperville, Illinois-based company MindSplash, which is responsible for creating “visually exciting and intellectually engaging exhibits,” the flexible exhibit is used to help patrons of all ages understand airflow by combining “larger-than-life air tubes, high-performance air systems, interactive diverter boxes and soaring manipulatives of all shapes and sizes into one powerful exhibit experience.”
The exhibit has been installed in over 92 museums, libraries and play spaces throughout
Kathy Olson, the museum’s chief executive officer, said the 9-foot tall and 14-foot long exhibit will serve as a hands-on structure for children to learn about cause and effect, help them with picking up items that can be put inside the exhibit to work on with hand-eye coordination and assist with making predictions, among other takeaways.
“It also gives (the children) a little bit more understanding of air in general,” she said, “because especially younger children … know air is around (us); they know that we breathe it, but they don’t really have a good concept of what the wind or air can do.
“This is turning the invisible into the visible.”
Olson said the exhibit was funded by the tourism tax money the museum received — $50,000 — from Daviess County Fiscal Court.
The planning process to implement the exhibit began in the fall of 2021. It will become part of the museum’s newly-named “Sim and Sally Davenport Wing,” alongside a new interactive agriculture-based early childhood exhibit titled “Little Tots Farm Gallery.”
Olson felt “A-Mazing Airways” fits together with other existing structures at the museum, such as the “Thoughts Flow Water Table” exhibit, and can also provide and reiterate educational concepts.
“There’s wave action in both, so that’s something else that we can emphasize,” she said. “They start (learning about) wave action very early in school now, so (this is) something that’s actually going to help them with (putting) some things together ….
“It’s just good, basic science.”
The museum will be closed Wednesday due to the exhibit’s installation and for the safety of patrons.
Olson said the unveiling of “A-Mazing Airways” is scheduled for Thursday.
‘History Served Up’ series returns ThursdayThe museum will also see the return of its “History Served Up” fundraising series from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
The series launched in 2022 that features history and science presentations and lectures, along with live entertainment and food.
Thursday’s event, titled “A Visit With the Ellendale Fair,” is based on the event founded by the late William Rapier, a local innovator and entrepreneur, that took place in Curdsville and eventually became “the most popular fair of its time” in the 1890s.
“We were looking for kind of a light-hearted story, but also something that a lot of people don’t know a whole lot about,” Olson said.
Rapier later established Rapier Grain and Feed on the current site of Owensboro Grain Company. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Daviess County Agricultural Hall of Fame in January.
Local actors Josh Sims and Grae Greer will portray the roles of Rapier and his daughter, Grace Rapier Boarman, respectively, during the presentation.
Olson said “there are lots of (Rapier’s) descendents still in the area,” with many to be in attendance.
Entertainment will be provided by Charlene Blay & 2nd Edition.
Tickets are on sale for $30 per person, which include a spaghetti dinner with salad, bread and dessert and three drink tickets for beer or wine.
The event, sponsored by Atmos Energy, will also include “old-fashioned” carnival games and a half-pot drawing.
For tickets and additional information, contact Olson at 270-314-7528.
