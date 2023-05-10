A-MAZING AIRWAYS

B.J. Craig, guest services manager, left, assists Michael Kroll, project manager for Red Box Workshop, as they move a section of the flexible “A-Mazing Airways” exhibit Tuesday during its construction at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

On Tuesday, the second floor of the Owensboro Museum of Science & History was becoming the new home for the hands-on exhibit “A-Mazing Airways” — a pneumatic air system that seeks to engage children and adults to explore the properties of air.

Created and designed by the Naperville, Illinois-based company MindSplash, which is responsible for creating “visually exciting and intellectually engaging exhibits,” the flexible exhibit is used to help patrons of all ages understand airflow by combining “larger-than-life air tubes, high-performance air systems, interactive diverter boxes and soaring manipulatives of all shapes and sizes into one powerful exhibit experience.”

