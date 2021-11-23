Owensboro Municipal Utilities and the Neighborhood Alliance Program are sponsoring the Golden Santa Award for the best Christmas lights in town again this year.
The family with what the judges consider the best display will win a $250 OMU gift card and a lighted yard sign, along with bragging rights.
OMU said homes will be judged on originality, use of light, color, design and movement.
The deadline to sign up is Dec. 4.
To sign up, call OMU at 270-926-3200 or the City Action Line at 270-687-4444.
The contest is open to all OMU customers within the city limits.
Judging will take place Dec. 6-7.
Sonya Dixon, communications and public relations specialist at OMU, said 25 homes entered the contest last year.
That was the most in recent years, she said.
Dixon said Monday that no one has registered for this year’s contest.
Christmas lighting contests have been held in Owensboro — off and on — since 1934.
That year, in the depths of the Great Depression, the Messenger-Inquirer proposed a Christmas decorating contest.
First prize, the story said, would be $100 and a portable radio.
Adjusted for inflation, that $100 would be worth nearly $2,000 today.
The contest apparently lapsed in the 1940s, maybe because of wartime shortages.
But in 1948, the Chamber of Commerce’s retail merchant’s division brought it back.
In 1965, the Owensboro Jaycees, which had been sponsoring the event for several years, decided to discontinue it.
So, in 1966, OMU took it over.
More than 120 homes participated that year.
Last year, LeAnn Huffman, her husband, Chris, and their daughter, Sloan, won the contest for their home at 2904 Wesleyan Park Place.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
