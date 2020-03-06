About 1,180 residential customers are using Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ fibernet, and there are about 60 customers waiting to come online, according to OMU officials.
OMU Telecommunication Superintendent Chris Poynter gave a presentation on the progress of OMU’s fibernet Thursday during a work session of the Owensboro Utility Commission. Poynter said he expected OMU to have 1,000 residential internet customers by May 31, but its 1,000th customer was obtained late last year, several months ahead of schedule.
“It’s a pleasant surprise,” Poynter said.
OMU had 28 internet disconnects from December 2019 to February 2020. Poynter said the disconnects are largely due to people moving. In that same time span, OMU added 220 customers to its service.
“The fiber optic infrastructure that we’re putting out is super, super reliable when you compare it to coaxial cable and to DSL (digital subscriber line) services,” Poynter said. “There’s just no comparison.”
OMU is currently working on delivering fibernet to its third segment of Owensboro. That area, which extends the internet service to about 3,800 potential customers, runs east from South Griffith Avenue, with Griffith Avenue and East 20th Street as its northern borders and College Drive and West Byers Avenue as its southern borders, to Breckenridge Street.
Poynter said construction on the third segment should be finished by mid-May and customers should begin coming online mid-April.
OMU’s eventual goal is to provide residential internet connection capability to all of Owensboro with a tentative completion date of 2023.
In other news, David Boarman, OMU information technology manager, said the utility is working on numerous projects for this fiscal year and next fiscal year, which begins June 1, including providing text notifications for outages and bills, and automated outbound courtesy calls for bill reminders and late payment notices.
“Customers want different options for how to communicate with us,” Boarman said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.