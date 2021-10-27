Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ five-year forecast anticipates mostly stable conditions.
But that could change, depending on whether the current inflationary spiral continues, Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, told his board Tuesday.
The current inflation rate could be temporary, Frizzell said, and not have a long-term effect.
But if it lasts for an extended period of time, he said, “we could see 6% to 10% inflation, or more.”
For now, though, the utility is operating as if the inflation hike will be temporary.
For the water department, OMU is projecting 5% rate increases in both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026.
It projects no additional borrowing over the period through 2027.
On the electricity side, while the base rate is expected to increase 5% in 2024 and 2025, the total rate that customers pay is expected to drop each year through 2027.
“We’ll be taking a closer look at supply chain issues and inflation,” Frizzell said.
He said if supply chain issues persist and inflation continues to rise, “we may have to revise” the five-year forecast.
“There are a lot of moving parts to the forecast,” Frizzell said.
OMU will open bids next month on a plan to dismantle the abandoned Elmer Smith Power Plant, 4301 E. Fourth St., which closed in May 2020.
The building, which opened in 1964, contained 7,500 tons of steel and 400 miles of conductor wire.
Frizzell is hoping that scrap prices, which are high this year, will mean that companies can bid the project at a lower rate in exchange for the scrap metal.
The two smokestacks near the power plant are also slated for demolition.
The board will consider the bids at its December meeting.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301,klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
