The City Utility Commission approved Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ budget for Fiscal 2022 on Friday with no rate increase, as expected.
The budget shows the electric system with $89.3 million in operating revenue and total expenses of $80.2 million.
That leaves net income of $9.043 million.
The water system, however, shows operating revenue of $15.3 million and total expenses of $16.3 million, which leaves a deficit of $1.045 million.
But that could change.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said earlier that he expects to continue to see reduced demand for both electricity and water in the coming year from the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
But he said the budget for next year is very conservative and a rebounding economy “could result in a better than projected performance.”
Frizzell said OMU wasn’t alone in seeing reduced energy sales in 2020. He said the Energy Information Administration recently reported that even with more people staying home last year, residential energy consumption was down 4% for the year.
Things are gradually returning to normal this spring, however.
Many businesses are bringing employees back into the office.
OMU reopened its lobby to the public on May 3. And the board expects to meet in person again on June 16.
FEMA denies reimbursementFrizzell said the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently denied OMU’s claim for reimbursement of $194,160 in coronavirus-related expenses.
He said the utility has appealed FEMA’s ruling that it is ineligible for reimbursement.
But Frizzell said he isn’t optimistic that the ruling will change.
In October, more than 1,700 families owed OMU $1.5 million in past due accounts — an average of $804.
The utility set up a payment plan to help them work through the debt caused largely by layoffs in the early months of the pandemic.
This month, Frizzell said, that amount has been reduced to 914 accounts and a total of $467,012.
He said 70 homes and businesses are scheduled to be disconnected soon for debts of $10,787.
But that, Frizzell said, is about normal for before the pandemic began.
He said earlier that the new budget expects that the average electric bill will drop from $108.16 a month to $106.68 in the coming fiscal year and the average water bill, from $23.32 to $20.26.
The new budget raises wages by 2.8% for the 171 employees at OMU.
But employment costs will drop from $25.2 million to $22.8 million a year.
That’s because the number of employees is dropping since the utility closed the Elmer Smith Power Plant last year and now buys power from Big River Electric Corp.
At the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, there were 65 employees at the old power station. Today, there are nine working on decommissioning the plant.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@ messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.