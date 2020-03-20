Owensboro Municipal Utilities employees will be provided temporary sick leave during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman, said the utility wanted to be proactive in helping its employees if they were affected by the disease which has surpassed 218,000 cases globally.
The policy, approved Thursday by the City Utility Commission, is as follows:
An employee who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus will be granted paid leave for up to 80 hours in a 14-day calendar period for lost work time from his or her regularly scheduled work-day. or;
An employee who has been exposed to a documented case of the coronavirus and has been requested to self-quarantine or isolate themselves by a health care provider or governmental health official, will be granted paid leave for up to 80 hours in a 14 day calendar period for lost work time from his or her regularly scheduled workday or;
An employee’s direct manager requires them to isolate and self-quarantine away from the OMU workplace.
The temporary sick leave is in place until May 31, 2020.
Employees will need documentation from their health care provider to use the sick leave and employees will have to use their standard accrued sick leave, accrued vacation time or short term disability for any leave that extends past the 80 hours. If there is no more sick leave or vacation time, the employee will be granted unpaid leave consistent with OMU’s leave of absence policy.
The commission also authorized OMU General Manager Kevin Frizzell to take any measures he deems necessary or prudent to suspend or modify existing personnel or operational policy, including the new temporary paid sick leave policy. Frizzell’s new authority will last for 30 days and he will have to update the commission on a weekly basis if any changes are made.
“I think we need to be able to make decisions between commission meetings,” Frizzell said. “This is something as things move rapidly we need some flexibility to make some changes.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.