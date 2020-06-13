When 730 city residents lost power Thursday morning, they might have blamed the outage on a downed tree limb, or even a daredevil squirrel who gambled and lost.
But the true culprit was something even stranger: balloons that got caught in the power lines.
“We don’t know where they came from,” said Owensboro Municipal Utilities spokeswoman Sonya Dixon. “It seems harmless enough when you let them go, but they can get tangled in power lines.”
While letting balloons go might seem harmless enough, they cause all kinds of headaches for power utilities. According to CPS Energy, a California utility, a mylar balloon, which is coated with metal, can cause a surge when it comes into contact with a power line. On Thursday, the balloons caused a breaker to trigger, shutting down the power, Dixon said.
According to CPS Energy, mylar balloons hitting power lines was such an issue that California legislators considered banning them a few years ago. Meanwhile, U.S. News and World Report said in February some states and municipalities were looking to ban the intentional release of any balloons, for environmental reasons and because of damage mylar balloons can do to power lines.
“I know this is something that plagues utilities,” Dixon said.
While crews were able to restore power quickly, having to remove balloons from lines and equipment creates a needless risk to utility crews, because working with power lines always carries the potential for danger, Dixon said.
“It’s a safety issue for crews,” she said.
Dixon asked people to be careful and to not intentionally release balloons or interfere with power lines.
“In general, kids will throw shoes over power lines,” Dixon said. “Anything like that can come into contact with the lines and cause a breaker operation” or line damage, she said.
An outage on Sunday was caused by a downed tree limb. The outages had nothing to do with OMU recently switching over to purchase power from Big Rivers Electric Corp., Dixon said.
“The timing made people think that,” Dixon said. “It was completely unrelated. That transition (to Big Rivers) has been seamless.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
