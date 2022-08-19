Owensboro Municipal Utilities will begin offering internet service in some neighborhoods on the city’s west side next month, and it plans to have service available in the rest of the coverage area by the end of the year.
City Utility Commission members got an update on OMU’s Fiber to the Home project Thursday morning. The utility has been expanding internet coverage across the city in sections and is currently working in an area roughly bordered by Frederica Street and extending to U.S. 60, and from Griffith Avenue to portions of West Ninth Street and West Fourth Street.
The area has about 3,526 potential customers. OMU will begin offering internet services in the first “hub” of the area next month.
“We believe we will begin expanding in the next two to four weeks,” OMU Director of Telecommunications Christopher Poynter told commissioners.
Equipment to expand OMU internet coverage will be added from east to west in the area, Poynter said, and as the system goes online, residents who have pre-ordered the service will be connected first.
“We don’t want to roll it out too quickly,” he said. “We are mindful of our backlog” of people who already signed up for the service.
The work in the area has been delayed as the utility has waited for components to build the system.
“It has been a little challenging, with the supply chain issues,” he said, “but we are getting there.”
OMU’s telecommunications service received $217,000 in revenue in the first two months of the current fiscal year, which was 74.2% higher than budgeted.
The system should be ready for connections throughout the current work area by the end of the year. OMU plans to begin work in the neighborhoods on the northwest side of the city and downtown later this year.
Currently, OMU has 3,190 internet customers. In an email after the meeting, Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the goal is to have 705 customers in the area now under development within a few years.
In terms of customers, “we are right where we thought it would be,” Poynter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
