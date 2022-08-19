Owensboro Municipal Utilities will begin offering internet service in some neighborhoods on the city’s west side next month, and it plans to have service available in the rest of the coverage area by the end of the year.

City Utility Commission members got an update on OMU’s Fiber to the Home project Thursday morning. The utility has been expanding internet coverage across the city in sections and is currently working in an area roughly bordered by Frederica Street and extending to U.S. 60, and from Griffith Avenue to portions of West Ninth Street and West Fourth Street.

