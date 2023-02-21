Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Kenergy Corp. have agreed to exchange electrical service along their boundaries, as part of Big Rivers Electric Cooperative’s plan to build a dispatch and control center on Industrial Drive.

The trade means the site for the Big Rivers Control Center, which was served by OMU, will be served by Kenergy in the future. Kenergy is one of the cooperatives under the Big Rivers umbrella.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

