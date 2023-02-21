Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Kenergy Corp. have agreed to exchange electrical service along their boundaries, as part of Big Rivers Electric Cooperative’s plan to build a dispatch and control center on Industrial Drive.
The trade means the site for the Big Rivers Control Center, which was served by OMU, will be served by Kenergy in the future. Kenergy is one of the cooperatives under the Big Rivers umbrella.
City utility commissioners discussed the exchange last week. While Kenergy will provide service to the Industrial Drive site, OMU will provide service to two areas previously served by Kenergy, at 1485 Daniels Lane and to a 52.589-acre site south of OMU headquarters on Tamarack Road.
The Tamarack Road site, which borders Goetz Drive, and U.S. 60, is the site of the planned Farmview subdivision, which is in the development stage. Owensboro Developers LLC announced plans last year to build about 166 homes, with each home being 2,000 to 3,000 square feet.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s communications and public relations manager, said the trade of territory benefits both parties.
The Daniels Lane site is “a good location for growth,” Dixon said Monday. Documents provided to utility commission members said the Farmview subdivision is expected to generate $158,364 in revenue annually, assuming the homes use 1,500 kilowatts of power monthly.
“Those sites are close to our territory, so it seems like a good trade,” Dixon said.
Nicholas Husk, spokesman for Owensboro Developers LLC, said Monday the company is still waiting on permits to begin work. The property is bisected by Goetz Ditch, which requires permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, Husk said.
“We can’t do anything until we get the permit,” Husk said.
The developer has spent about $100,000 on water quality control for the site, Husk said.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the city annexed the site for the subdivision. The site was prepared “with development in mind in the future,” Hancock said.
Assistant City Engineer Dirk Dooper said the engineering department reviewed the site plan for drainage and roads, and approved the plan.
Owensboro Developers is still working through the permitting process, Dooper said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.