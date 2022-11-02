The City Utility Commission is holding two public meetings in Louisville this week, to conduct strategic planning for the utilities.

J.T. Fulkerson, chairman of the Utility Commission board, said Tuesday the board has held out of town meetings in the past, and that the meetings give board members and OMU staff the opportunity to focus on strategic planning. The public agency will spend about $5,000 on the two days of meetings, through hotels and expenses.

