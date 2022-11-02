The City Utility Commission is holding two public meetings in Louisville this week, to conduct strategic planning for the utilities.
J.T. Fulkerson, chairman of the Utility Commission board, said Tuesday the board has held out of town meetings in the past, and that the meetings give board members and OMU staff the opportunity to focus on strategic planning. The public agency will spend about $5,000 on the two days of meetings, through hotels and expenses.
The utility commission is appointed by the Owensboro City Commission. The initial meeting notice was sent Monday, and that the meeting would be held at the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency office in Louisville.
After questions about the location of the meeting Tuesday, OMU officials added a provision to stream Wednesday and Thursdays meetings on the OMU website, omu.org/commission. The open sessions are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday and at 10 a.m. Thursday. Some of the meeting will be conducted in closed session.
State law allows for public agencies to conduct any meeting through videoconference.
OMU communications and public relations specialist Sonya Dixon said the estimated $5,100 cost includes hotel rooms for the board members and OMU leadership staff, and other expenses such as mileage and food. The utility is getting use of the meeting space at KMEA for free, and is receiving a discount on hotel rooms, Dixon said.
Having the meeting outside the OMU offices helps the agency leadership focus on strategic planning, Dixon said.
“The leadership team is distracted when we are in the office” by their regular duties, Dixon said. “It’s hard to carve out that much time to do this.”
Getting away from the office “is a much more conducive setting to these work sessions,” Dixon said.
Fulkerson said the board holds strategic planning meetings about every three years, and has held meetings out of town before.
“It gives the board a chance to talk more and get to know each other,” Fulkerson said. Later, Fulkerson also said meeting out of town cuts down on the potential distractions for commission members.
“If you have it there (at the OMU boardroom on Tamarack Road), there is still stuff interfering, (such as), ‘I have to get home at 5 o’clock, my grandkids are coming over,’ ” Fulkerson said.
“This allows you to focus,” Fulkerson said.
Before OMU officials announced the meetings would be streamed, Michael Abate — a partner at Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP in Louisville, who regularly litigates open meeting and open records issues for the Kentucky Press Association and its members — said having the board meeting in Louisville was potentially violating the state open meetings law.
“The fact that the agency may have done this before does not make it legal; it just shows a continuing pattern of disregard for the law and ratepayers,” Abate said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.