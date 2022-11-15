The city of Owensboro’s neighborhood alliances and Owensboro Municipal Utilities will hold their annual holiday home lighting contest, with judging in early December.
An OMU press release says the contest is geared toward “those that use electricity to decorate their homes and yards, making the holiday season brighter for all of us to enjoy.”
