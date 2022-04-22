Owensboro Municipal Utilities reported more than 1,000 phone calls Wednesday and Thursday from customers who were targeted by scammers “aggressively demanding payment and threatening disconnection of services.”

Keven Firzzell, OMU’s general manager, said OMU employees do not make such calls.

He said several other utilities have been victims of such scams recently.

The Daviess County Fire Department is also being plagued with scammers using text messages.

The message includes a rebrand.ly link with a claim that shirts are ready to order for $10 off.

The fire department said it is not selling shirts at this time.

Sonya Dixon, OMU’s communications and public relations manager, said people who get such calls about OMU can call 270-926-3200 for confirmation that it was not OMU personnel that made the call.

She said there is no evidence that the OMU system has been breached by hackers and customer information taken.

Frizzell said OMU’s commercial customer load has dropped in recent months.

Apparently, he said, several businesses did not recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But retail electric sales in March were up 7.9% from a year ago.

Combined residential and commercial electrical use experienced seven-year highs in March.

Frizzell said OMU was recently notified by Kentucky Emergency Management that it was partly successful in its appeal of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s rejection of the utility’s request for reimbursement of $127,000 in COVID-19 costs.

He said a reimbursement of $58,706 has been approved.

And there is a good chance that OMU will receive another $13,000 in reimbursement, Frizzell said.

Chris Poynter, OMU’s telecommunication superintendent, told the City Utility Commission’s meeting that OMU recently signed its 3,000th home internet customer.

Nearly 21% of the homes in the parts of the city where the service is available now subscribe to it, he said.

OMU had predicted that 20% will sign up when the service is available citywide. Poynter said he now expects it to be higher than that.

